scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Pilot training lapses: DGCA fines Tata Group’s AIX Connect Rs 20 lakh, suspends carrier’s training head for 3 months

Recently, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed financial penalties on various Indian airlines, which include IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Go First

Air Asia DGCAFollowing the inspection, the DGCA issued showcause notices to the airline’s accountable manager, head of training, and all designated examiners asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for “lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations”. (File)

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Tata Group’s no-frills carrier AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) Rs 20 lakh and suspended the airline’s head of training for three months for failing to conduct a few mandatory exercises during pilot proficiency and instrument rating checks.

Additionally, the DGCA has slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on eight designated examiners of the airline, taking the total fine imposed on the carrier and its executives to Rs 44 lakh.

“A surveillance inspection of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd was carried out by DGCA during 23.11.2022 to 25.11.2022. During the inspection, DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations,” the regulator said in a statement.

Following the inspection, the DGCA issued showcause notices to the airline’s accountable manager, head of training, and all designated examiners asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for “lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror ...
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter
Delhi Confidential: Anurag Thakur receives praise from an unexpected quarter

Of late, the aviation regulator has imposed financial penalties on various Indian airlines, which include IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Go First.

The Tata Group is in the process of merging AIX Connect with Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Air India.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 14:24 IST
Next Story

BJP leader shot dead by Maoists in Chhattisgarh; second murder of saffron camp leaders in a week

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close