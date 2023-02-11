Pilot training lapses: DGCA fines Tata Group’s AIX Connect Rs 20 lakh, suspends carrier’s training head for 3 months

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Tata Group’s no-frills carrier AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) Rs 20 lakh and suspended the airline’s head of training for three months for failing to conduct a few mandatory exercises during pilot proficiency and instrument rating checks.

Additionally, the DGCA has slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on eight designated examiners of the airline, taking the total fine imposed on the carrier and its executives to Rs 44 lakh.

“A surveillance inspection of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd was carried out by DGCA during 23.11.2022 to 25.11.2022. During the inspection, DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check (which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations,” the regulator said in a statement.

Following the inspection, the DGCA issued showcause notices to the airline’s accountable manager, head of training, and all designated examiners asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for “lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations”.

Of late, the aviation regulator has imposed financial penalties on various Indian airlines, which include IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Go First.

The Tata Group is in the process of merging AIX Connect with Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Air India.