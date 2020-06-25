‘Passengers wanting to fly to Dubai need specific clearance’

Those who wish to travel on these flights, Air India said, would need a specific approval from the Embassy of UAE in New Delhi and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. (File Photo) Those who wish to travel on these flights, Air India said, would need a specific approval from the Embassy of UAE in New Delhi and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. (File Photo)

Days after the Dubai administration allowed residency visa-holders and tourists to arrive into the emirate, flag carrier Air India said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aviation regulator has not allowed passengers to fly to the country on repatriation flights.

Those who wish to travel on these flights, Air India said, would need a specific approval from the Embassy of UAE in New Delhi and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“… all passengers including the Indian Nationals who are holding valid Residency Permit/Work Permit of United Arab Emirates and have procured approval of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship-UAE (ICA) of United Arab Emirates or an approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs applicable to Dubai would need to have specific approval from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi and their UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to travel from India to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on these repatriation flights,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Emirates to fly A380 from Dubai to London, Paris again

New Delhi: With signs of rising air traffic demand on its network, Dubai-based airline Emirates said it will resume flying Airbus A380 superjumbo aircraft on routes such as Dubai-London and Dubai-Paris, in addition to restarting flights to Dhaka and Munich.

“The A380 remains a popular aircraft amongst our customers and it offers many unique on-board features. We are delighted to bring it back into the skies to serve our customers on flights to London and Paris from 15 July, and we are looking forward to gradually introduce our A380 into more destinations according to the travel demand on specific destinations,” Emirates COO Adel Al Redha said. The move comes close on the heels of the Dubai administration allowing residency visa-holders to arrive into the emirate June 22 onwards and tourists to visit July 7 onwards. —ENS

