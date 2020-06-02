90% passengers feel air travel to be safe among other modes, finds BIAL survey

Passengers at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru after arriving in a special A-I flight from Frankfurt, on Saturday. (PTI) Passengers at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru after arriving in a special A-I flight from Frankfurt, on Saturday. (PTI)

After the resumption of interstate travel in the country following nearly two months of lockdown, an overwhelming majority of people felt air travel is much safer compared to other modes of transport, according to a survey conducted by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

‘Voice of Pax’, a survey conducted by BIAL to understand passenger perception and expectation towards air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealed that 90 per cent of passengers considered air travel much safer compared to the other modes. According to the survey, 87 per cent participants also felt airports are safer compared to train and bus stations.

“The survey is being held in five phases. During the three concluded phases, more than 3500 passengers were covered using a systematic random sampling methodology, chosen from a database of over 150,000 previous passengers from across age, profession, group size, frequency of flying and sector of flying,” a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com.

The domestic flight services resumed in India on May 25.

The findings also indicated that most passengers chose to travel for work-related reasons (60%) followed by those flying for personal reasons (30%).

“Based on the participants’ feedback, BIAL has been refining the Standard Operating Procedures to boost the confidence of passengers who are uncomfortable about air travel. There is a high standard of expectation from the passengers in terms of safety, wellbeing, and hygiene to make airports a safe place to travel,” the spokesperson added.

BIAL officials believe that contact-less processing among other operational changes would ensure passenger safety, especially in times of the pandemic.

Further, the survey found that 25 per cent of the respondents had an intent to take a flight in the next one month after reopening. Interestingly, another 19 per cent appeared to be undecided about their intent to travel.

However, travelling is yet to become normal for many as inter-state passengers continue to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

As per the statistics previously shared by BIAL for the year 2018-19, the daily average number of domestic passengers handled by the airport amounted to over 78,000 – including both departures and arrivals. This has seen a major dip, as expected, with a decrease in the number of flights operated daily due to the lockdown. The average daily passenger count since operations resumed is just above 10,000.

According to a data analysis done by the Karnataka Covid-19 war room, 62.25 per cent of the total coronavirus cases tested positive till June 1 were found to be in persons with domestic travel history.

