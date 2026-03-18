To address major passenger grouse, DGCA directs airline to offer at least 60% seats free of charge, make those on same PNR sit together

In a bid to address some of the major gripes of flyers, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to ensure that at least 60% of seats on flights are offered without any selection fee and passengers on the same booking reference, or PNR, are seated together, “preferably in adjacent seats”. Passengers have for long complained that airlines offer very few free-of-charge seats for pre-selection and during web check-in. For groups or families travelling on the same PNR, not being able to sit together, particularly if children are part of the group, has also been a major grouse for passengers.

“To further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines, the Ministry has issued the following directions through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA): Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access, passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats…,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a release.

Flyers have been complaining that the few free seats airlines offer free of charge during booking or web check-in are often middle seats or seats at the rear of the cabin. Usually though, better seats can be availed at the airline’s check-in counter at the airport prior to departure for free, subject to availability. But that option isn’t really available if the flight is full. There have also been complaints from passengers about not being able to sit together while travelling in a group, particularly with children, unless paid seats are pre-booked in advance.

Most Indian airlines currently offer a limited number of seats—usually 20-30%—for free during booking and web check-in, while charging selection fee for others; the charges can vary depending on factors like the location of the seat in the aircraft cabin and in the specific row, and seat pitch, which effectively is a measure of legroom. Also, all seat selection—chargeable and free—is on a first-come, first-served basis.

How Indian airlines will implement these directives is not clear yet. Theoretically, more free seats could lead to higher selection charges for seats that will still remain chargeable, or even a slight increase in base fares, although such moves would also depend on competition and market factors. As for getting those on the same PNR to sit together, pre-booked seats by other passengers could be a hindrance, and how airlines implement this directive in such cases remains to be seen. Notably, a couple of years ago, the DGCA had asked airlines to ensure that children up to 12 years of age must be seated next to at least one of their parents or guardians travelling on the same PNR without having to pay extra for the seat selection.

Apart from these directives on seat selection, the regulator also asked airlines to facilitate carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments in a “transparent and passenger-friendly manner” subject to safety and operational regulations. There have been a few incidents of mishandling of and even damage to musical instruments and sports equipment by Indian carriers. Additionally, airlines have also been asked to bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets. A couple of major Indian carriers allow pets on board, subject to cage and weight specifications, while a few others allow carriage of pets only in the cargo hold of the aircraft.

The DGCA has also instructed airlines to ensure strict adherence to passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denial of boarding; prominently display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters; and to have clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness.

Story continues below this ad

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains committed to enhancing passenger experience, ensuring transparency, reducing grievances and upholding the highest standards of safety across the aviation ecosystem,” MoCA said.