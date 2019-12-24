Not paid salaries regularly for past 2-3 yrs, claim Air India pilots

“Flying allowance constitutes of 70 per cent of pilots’ pay package and we are facing severe financial constrains due to delay in flying allowance,” the association said in its letter. “Flying allowance constitutes of 70 per cent of pilots’ pay package and we are facing severe financial constrains due to delay in flying allowance,” the association said in its letter.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) has written to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, asking him to clear the pending dues of pilots and commanders of Air India who, the association alleges, have not been paid salaries and flying allowances on time “in the recent past 2-3 years”. “Flying allowance constitutes of 70 per cent of pilots’ pay package and we are facing severe financial constrains due to delay in flying allowance,” the association said in its letter.

Puri had earlier said that the pilots of Air India were very well looked after and that their salaries, in relation to what other air carriers were offering, was very good.

The association has, in its letter on Monday, however, claimed that Air India pilots were being “paid only half of what other air carriers are offering”.

Responding to another statement made by the minister that he had not heard of any resignations from Air India pilots, the ICPA has said that as of Monday, 65 pilots had tendered their resignations and were serving the six month notice period.

“Most of these pilots are experienced CAT 3B qualified co-pilots and are potential commanders. We are losing these experienced co-pilots to other carriers who value them and have understood their importance of their experience,” the IPCA said in its letter.

The letter by the association comes in response to Puri’s reply to questions asked to him in the Rajya Sabha on November 27. In a written reply to the questions, Puri had said that Air India would have to shut down and stop operations if the airline was not privatised.

He had also said that the national carrier, which has a debt of nearly Rs 54,000 crore, will not be given “any further financial support” as that would “not be the best use of scarce financial resources” of the central government. The IPCA, in its letter, has said that this statement by Puri was “a matter of concern”.

“With this uncertainty over the survival of our national carrier and with no Plan B, we request you to ensure that we are not treated like bonded labour and allow us to quit Air India without serving our notice period and clear all our dues immediately,” the association said.

