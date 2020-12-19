Noida International Airport awaits land transfer from state, aims ops by Q3 2024

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd CMD Daniel Bircher said the company has submitted the master plan with the authorities and is waiting for feedback.

Taking into account that the land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government would only be transferred to the concessionaire by April-May 2021, the Jewar Airport — now rechristened Noida International Airport — could become operational by September 2024, Daniel Bircher, CMD of Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) told The Indian Express.

YIAPL, a fully-owned unit of Zurich Airport International, has been awarded the project to develop the Greenfield airport in Greater Noida, the concession agreement for which was signed on October 7.

“We have been busy since October 7, when we signed the concession agreement. Yesterday, together with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, we decided the name of the airport, which will be Noida International Airport. Apart from that … we have selected our architect — a consortium of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP (to design the passenger terminal) — and we are in the middle of the planning phase. Parallelly, we have submitted the master plan with the authorities and are waiting for them to give us the feedback,” Bircher said.

When asked if the land acquisition for the airport was completed, he said: “The land acquisition is the responsibility of the state. What we have been informed (is) that the development activities for the people that will move away has started. They have selected the contractors to build the utilities and roads in the Jewar environment … this will be the precondition from the government to hand us over the land — it has not happened yet.” “We are still in the process of completing the conditions laid in the concession agreement and this will happen by April-May next year.” he added.

While the overall land requirement for the airport is estimated at 5,000 hectare, the UP government has so far acquired 1,335 hectare for the initial phase of the project, in addition to 50 hectare to rehabilitate displaced people.

In the first phase, the Noida International Airport — which will become the second airport serving the Delhi-National Capital Region — will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers with one runway and 25 aircraft stands.

“… the work will take exactly three years from the time we start building. As discussions go on now, this could be second semester of 2024 — and most probably Q3 of 2024,” Bircher said. The capacity of the upcoming airport is expected to rise to 70 million passengers per annum by 2050, and in the initial phase the airport will only operate domestic flights.

