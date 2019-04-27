No word on salaries: Jet CEO to employees

Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube on Friday wrote to employees of the airline expressing his frustration over inability to pay salaries as the lenders continue to deny any interim funds.

“While on the one hand, we are being told to preserve the value of Jet Airways during the bid process, on the other hand, with no salary payment, some of our colleagues, who are the very fabric and value of this airline, have no choice but to find employment elsewhere. When we highlight the disappointing irony of this situation to the lenders, we are simply told that this problem is to be addressed by the company’s shareholders, who should and could have agreed on a resolution plan a long time ago,” Dube has written.

He has written that the lenders have refused to release any funds for salary commitments and have asked them to wait for the outcome of the sale process. The bidding round involving four shortlisted suitors — Jet’s equity partner Etihad Airways, India’s sovereign wealth fund NIIF, US-based TPG Capital and Indigo Partners — is expected to be finalised by May 10.

“We have told them repeatedly that our employees are facing grave hardships owing to non-payment of their salaries and that if this were to continue any longer, our employees will have no option but to find employment elsewhere,” Dube has written. The full-service carrier announced the temporary suspension of all operations from April 17 after it ran out of funds. Recently, Jet had written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for safeguarding international flying rights of the carrier. Lenders too had expressed concerns about swift transfer of domestic airport slots to rival carriers.

Jet’s domestic slots have been allotted to rival carriers for an interim period of three months. A Jet’s employees union had also requested the government to protect the airline’s slots and fleet in order to remain a lucrative buy for the potential suitors. FE