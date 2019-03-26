No sacrifice too big for me to safeguard Jet interest: Naresh Goyal

The outgoing Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal on Monday said “no sacrifice is too big for me to safeguard the interest of Jet Airways and the families of the 22,000 employees”.

Advertising

“For me, the 22,000 employees are my own family, as dear to me as Nivaan, Namrata and my wife Neeta, and no sacrifice is too big for me to safeguard the interest of Jet Airways and the families of the 22,000 employees. For the sake of my family of 22,000 employees and their respective families I have today taken the step of stepping down from the board of Jet Airways,” Goyal said.

READ | How Jet Airways managed to remain airborne, set itself on this course until turbulence

“I became the Chairman on April 1, 1992 and my family is behind me and with me in this decision and I hope you will support my decision too. I will miss you one and all. Thank you for your brilliant dedication and loyalty down the years. I am proud of you and wish you all a great future ahead with our Jet Airways,” Goyal said.

Advertising

Explained | Naresh Goyal’s exit from Jet Airways’ board — why markets are celebrating

According to a Jet statement, Goyal “thanked the board, the lenders, partners and each employee of the Jet Airways family and hoped that they would continue to work tirelessly to take the airline back to its days of glory”.