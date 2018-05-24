No free Jet Airways tickets, says airline as it alerts flyers about fake contest

The free air ticket message that had gone viral on social media asked the users to share the message with 20 other friends on Whats App. (Source: Reuters) The free air ticket message that had gone viral on social media asked the users to share the message with 20 other friends on Whats App. (Source: Reuters)

Jet Airways on Wednesday clarified it has not come up with any special offers on its 25th anniversary. It was in response to a fake message being widely shared on social media and WhatsApp claiming that the airline is offering two free tickets to every family to celebrate its 25 years.

In a statement on Twitter, the airline alerted its customers and also advised them to trust information that is shared on its verified accounts. “#FakeAlert There’s a fake link being circulated regarding ticket giveaways for our 25th Anniversary. This is not an official contest/giveaway and we advise caution. Genuine contests & giveaways are hosted only on our verified social media accounts, indicated with a blue tick,” the tweet read.

#FakeAlert There’s a fake link being circulated regarding ticket giveaways for our 25th Anniversary. This is not an official contest/giveaway and we advise caution. Genuine contests & giveaways are hosted only on our verified social media accounts, indicated with a blue tick. pic.twitter.com/NvJrFaq3aL — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 23, 2018

The free air ticket message that had gone viral on social media asked users to share the message with 20 other friends on WhatsApp. It also claimed that once the message is forwarded, the users will receive tickets within 48 hours by mail. Similar fake messages claiming free air tickets from Air Asia and Emirates went viral in the past.

Jet Airways, the second largest airline in the country after Indigo, operates over 300 flights daily to 65 destinations. It began full-fledged operations in 1995 with international flights added in 2004. The airline went public in 2005 and in 2007, it acquired Air Sahara. The airline flies to various destinations, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Coimbatore, Bangalore and Pune.

