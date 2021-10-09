New dawn for Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Friday the sale of Air India to the Tata Group marks a new dawn for the airline.

“Air India’s return to the Tata group marks a new dawn for the airline! My best wishes to the new management, and congratulations to DIPAM Secretary and the Civil Aviation Ministry for successfully concluding the difficult task of paving a new runway for the airline to take off!” the minister tweeted.

Will regain rightful place: Pilot, cabin crew bodies back AI buy

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, Air India Boeing fleet pilots body, Indian Pilots Guild, said it is looking forward to meet the new owner Tata Sons. Further, the Air India Cabin Crew Association said it “will ensure Air India regains its rightful place in the comity of Airlines.” Former chairmen and managing directors of the national carrier too welcomed the move, including V Thulasidas and Rohit Nandan.

