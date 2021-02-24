Covid-19 guidelines at airports: What are the revised state-wise protocols

With the emergence of two new strains of Covid-19 in three states, guidelines for domestic air travel in India have been revised. States like Maharashtra, which has registered an uptick in Covid-19 cases, has made it compulsory for passengers travelling from select states to produce a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report on arrival.

The Centre said on Tuesday that two new Covid-19 strains have been detected in three states — Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana — but there is no scientific evidence to suggest that the recent surge being reported by the first two states is linked to these variants.

This is in addition to the three other strains — from UK, South Africa and Brazil, which have already prompted the government to revise rules for international passengers.

Delhi

On arrival, thermal screening would be done for all passengers. However, domestic passengers need not produce a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 report.

Passengers would be required to stay 7 days in home quarantine. Government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from this quarantine.

Domestic departing passengers from Delhi Airport can also avail RT-PCR Testing facility located at Entry Gate no. 8 in the Departure Forecourt area.

In case you are travelling from Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, all asymptomatic passengers will undergo home quarantine. All asymptomatic passengers having the first airport of entry located in these states, have to undergo 14 days mandatory home quarantine. Hence, the exemption is not required.

Maharashtra

All domestic passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala shall carry RT-PCR negative test report with them conducted 72 hours before. Passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the Mumbai airport at their own cost. Only after undertaking the test, the passengers will be allowed to enter the city.

There is a Covid-19 (RT-PCR) testing facility available for all domestic arriving and departing passengers at Level 10 – departures area. All international arriving passengers can get their RT-PCR test done at T2 Arrivals Lounge Area.

Passengers would be charged Rs. 850 for the test. Test results will take up to 24-48 hours for arriving passengers and 8-10 hours for departing passengers and will be sent via email.

Passengers who test negative will be allowed to continue their journey. Passengers who test positive will be sent for institutional quarantine in Mumbai.

Asymptomatic passengers are required to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. If it is a returning/onward journey within 7 days then no quarantine is required. Passengers need to show their return/onward ticket during the thermal screening process.

Kerala

On arrival, a mandatory thermal screening would be done for all passengers. A Covid-19 would be conducted only for symptomatic passengers.

For domestic passengers, 14 days of home quarantine is mandatory. Only exemption would be granted to passengers who visit the state for a short period for purposes like business, official, trade, medical, court cases, property management or any like purposes.

The Kerala government has allowed such passengers to visit the state for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine only after obtaining entry passes through Covid19jagratha portal, from where they can obtain their e-pass. They shall provide the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person. Any deviations from this, during visit, shall be informed to the authorities with valid reasons.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has made it compulsory for passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry a Covid-19 negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival.

West Bengal

On arrival, all passengers would undergo thermal screening. Symptomatic passengers would be taken to nearest facility for Covid test.

A minimum of 14 days of self-monitoring for all asymptomatic passengers is advised. For symptomatic passengers, health authorities would decide the quarantine requirement on case-to-case basis.

All domestic passengers need to fill up and submit the declaration form using Sandhane App developed by Home and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal.

Tamil Nadu

On arrival, all passengers would undergo thermal screening. No Covid testing is mandatory for passengers arriving from other airports in Tamil Nadu. Covid testing would be done for only symptomatic persons coming from other states/UT/countries.

Passengers who test positive on arrival would be sent to hospital isolation. Those who are found asymptomatic would be required to observe 14-day quarantine at home or at a designated hospital based on whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Business travellers visiting Tamil Nadu for a short stay of 72 hours are exempt from home quarantine norms. In such cases, the individual needs to furnish a valid return document.

All passengers coming from other states/UTs/countries are mandatorily required to obtain auto generated e-Pass from here.

Punjab

All international travellers arriving at Amritsar airport need to produce their RT-PCR report for test conducted within 96 hrs of arrival. On the unavailability of RT-PCR test report, they would be tested by RAT kits at the airport on arrival at their own cost. They would be further asked to stay in home quarantine for the next 7 days.

While domestic passengers need not produce any Covid-19 negative test, they need to register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey in the state.