NCLAT asks Jet RP to cooperate with Dutch court administrator

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday directed the resolution professional (RP) of Jet Airways to cooperate with the Dutch court administrator, which is also conducting insolvency proceedings against the debt-ridden carrier.

The appellate court has asked the RP to submit within two weeks a draft agreement between him and the administrator on claims from Jet Airways.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 20.

During the proceedings, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) informed the NCLAT that it was ready to cooperate with the administrator.

However, the counsel for the administrator said the CoC has put certain conditions which could prevent the RP from acknowledging their claims.

“There are 14 conditions put forward by the CoC. Some of these conditions can affect the RP’s flexibility and tie down his hands. But we are hopeful that the CoC will cooperate,” advocate Sumant Batra said.

A three-member NCLAT Bench observed that the CoC can only advise the RP on offshore claims. “In the present case, the CoC has no role to play and it can only advise or the RP can consult it. Any decision of the CoC will not be binding on the RP,” the Bench observed.

On August 21, the NCLAT had asked the CoC of Jet Airways whether it would cooperate with the administrator.

The administrator had challenged the order of the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had declared overseas bankruptcy proceedings null and void in the Jet Airways insolvency case. —FE