Naresh Goyal moves Delhi HC seeking to withdraw plea against his travel ban

Former chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking to withdraw his month-old petition challenging the travel ban imposed on him, on the ground that he has sought permission as he was in “urgent need” to travel out of India.

Seeking order for withdrawal of his petition, Goyal said in his plea that he is “participating and fully cooperating in the investigation and has appeared before the authorities on three occasions”.

“As the investigation has commenced and since the petitioner (Goyal) is extending full cooperation, the petitioner is not pressing the present writ petition this stage, for permission to travel outside India,” the application, listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, read.

It said that recording of Goyal’s statement in connection with the case has also been initiated against him. Following his plea before the HC on July 9, Justice Kait had refused to allow him to leave India and had said if he was ready to give Rs 18,000 crore bank guarantee, he can travel.

“Why should they (government and its agencies) not stop you, when you are leaving after Jet trouble has surfaced,” the judge had then remarked, while referring to instances of businessmen fleeing the country after being involved in financial irregularities.

The high court had clarified that even an order would be passed in the matter only after seeking the central government’s stand. The court had listed matter for further hearing on August 23.

It did not give interim relief on the ground that Goyal had scheduled meetings with foreign investors, who had shown interest in infusing funds into the debt-ridden now grounded airline.

Goyal has challenged the travel ban imposed on him on the ground that he was not given any opportunity to clarify which denies him “natural justice”. He has also sought quashing of the look-out-circular, on the basis of which he has been restrained from moving outside India.