Mumbai: Jet employees urge police to impound passports of airline’s ex-chairman, CEO

The All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association have urged the police to impound the passports of airline’s former chairman Naresh Goyal and CEO Vinay Dubey to prevent them from “fleeing” the country.

On Wednesday, around 60 members of the association, led by its president and MLC Kiran Pawaskar, marched from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) Terminal 2 to Sahar police station and submitted a letter to the Commissioner of Police, stating that Goyal and Dubey “are liable to pay employees their dues along with provident fund and gratuity” in case the airline could not be revived.

In the letter, Pawaskar said, “The association appealed to the police to impound their (Goyal and Dubey) passports to prevent them from fleeing the country.”

The letter states that the association had met the management of the company on April 12 and subsequently its CEO on April 25, and on both the occasions were told that no immediate payment can be expected.

The letter further states that non-payment of salary is a “serious violation of law” and an FIR should be registered. It also urged the police to “impound passports of Board of Directors and senior members of the management”, citing that most of them were foreign nationals working in India on work permit.

While pressing for the demand, Pawaskar referred to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, Kingfisher Airline owner Vijay Mallya and Cambata Aviation chairman Nelson Cambata, who have fled the country in the past, leaving their employees in a lurch.

Senior police inspector Shashikant Mane of Sahar police station confirmed that they have received a complaint from the Jet employees. “We are inquiring whether a fraud was committed by the company owners,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a remembrance meeting organised by the All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association for Jet Airways employee Shailesh Kumar Singh, who reportedly committed suicide by jumping off a building terrace on April 26, Pawaskar said, “They say, Singh died because of cancer. However, he died because he did not even have money to buy medicine for his treatment. His son, also an employee (of the company), was not paid salary for two months. He was the same man who worked with us as a committee member when the association was formed.”

Pawaskar said the association was ready to support and negotiate with the new investor. However, if a revival is ruled out, the association plans to approach the judiciary to help employees receive their dues, he added. The employees had earlier agreed to take a cut in their salaries for time being to encourage the revival process of the airlines.

Several employees of the Jet Airways, meanwhile, have been reporting to work daily and said they would continue to do so till a final decision was taken by the management on May 10. On Wednesday as well, the employees assembled for the march in their uniform.

Purushottam Gawhad, who works with from the cargo department of the airline and had joined it in 1995, has been reporting to work daily. “Earlier, we did not get time to even eat since 80-90 tonnes of cargo would be carried in domestic flights alone. Now, we sit around, giving moral support to our colleagues. I had never imagined this,” he said.

Deepak Dhakate, who joined Jet Airways six years ago, says he might have to sell of a house he had purchased on a loan. “I don’t have money to pay the loan anymore. Banks allow relief for maximum three months and two months have already passed. Selling the house is the only option I’m left with now,” he said.