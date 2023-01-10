DGCA sends show cause notice to GoFirst

Concluding that Go First was at fault in leaving 55 passengers in the bus at Bengaluru airport on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the airline.

“In the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, coordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation and therefore, DGCA has issued Show Cause notice to Accountable Manager/Chief Operation Officer of M/s Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations,” said a statement from the DGCA, which has given the airline two weeks to reply to the notice.

On Monday, Go First flight G8116 (Bengaluru to Delhi) departed at 6:30 am without 55 passengers, who were left behind on the bus. The passengers had their boarding passes and checked-in their luggage but were left stranded at the tarmac.

The incident came to light after passengers, who were left behind, tweeted about it. Based on those and media reports the DGCA sought reply from the airline.

The aviation regulator said that the standard operating procedures were not followed and that led to such a situation.

“As per regulations, the concerned airline is responsible to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling and also ensure that all the ground handling staff engaged in passenger handling undergo periodic soft skill training for sensitisation, courtesy, behaviour and procedures for assisting the passengers,” the regulator said in the statement.