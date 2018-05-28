Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

More Indians travel in airplanes than in AC trains, says government

Under the present dispensation, the Civil Aviation Ministry had launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme or UDAN to provide air connectivity to smaller towns and hilly terrains at affordable prices.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 11:03:15 pm
air passengers The Aviation Ministry is targeting a five-fold increase in passenger trips to one billion per annum in 15-20 years.
Top News

The number of flyers in India is more than those traveling in AC coaches of trains, documents released to mark the fourth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government show.

With India emerging as the third largest aviation market, air passenger traffic growth has been in the range of 18-20 per cent over the past three years. “For the first time, more people traveled in airplanes than in AC trains,” according to the document, titled ‘saaf niyat, sahi vikas’ (clean intent, right development).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while presenting the government’s report card at a rally in Cuttack last Saturday, had drawn the people’s attention to the rapid growth of the civil aviation sector in the country. The Aviation Ministry is targeting a five-fold increase in passenger trips to one billion per annum in 15-20 years. The civil aviation sector will also see the addition of 1,000 aircraft in the Indian skies in the coming decade from about 55o aircraft at present.

The document also said domestic air passenger crossed 100 million in 2017. It said the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016 has been unveiled to transform the sector. Under the present dispensation, the Civil Aviation Ministry had launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme or UDAN to provide air connectivity to smaller towns and hilly terrains at affordable prices.

The ministry has claimed the scheme as a major success and taking the number of operational airports in the country to about 100.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now