Minutes after take-off, snag forces GoAir plane to turn back to Guwahati

A kolkata-bound GoAir aircraft Monday returned to Guwahati airport a little over 10 minutes after take-off as it suffered a technical snag, an official said. This is the second incident involving a GoAir plane in as many days, after a flight towards Chandigarh from Mumbai turned back on Sunday due to a technical snag.

On Monday, the Airbus-made A320 plane, carrying 132 passengers and seven crew members, sought an air turn back from the air traffic controller citing a minor technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

GoAir confirmed the incident and said the glitch-hit aircraft is being inspected and rectified by its team of engineers. “The pilot of GoAir flight G8 546, operating on Guwahati-Kolkata route, soon after getting airborne at 11:17 am requested … for a turn back, saying there was a minor technical problem in the aircraft,” the AAI official said, adding the plane has been grounded and a decision over its flying would be taken by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“GoAir flight G8 546 from Guwahati to Kolkata did an air turn back due to a technical glitch. After turn back, the flight landed safely …,” GoAir said. —WITH PTI

