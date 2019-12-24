Follow Us:
Minutes after take-off, snag forces GoAir plane to turn back to Guwahati

On Monday, the Airbus-made A320 plane, carrying 132 passengers and seven crew members, sought an air turn back from the air traffic controller citing a minor technical snag, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

December 24, 2019
GoAir, GoAir plane, GoAir technical failure, GoAir technical snag, indian express This is the second incident involving a GoAir plane in as many days, after a flight towards Chandigarh from Mumbai turned back on Sunday due to a technical snag. (File)

A kolkata-bound GoAir aircraft Monday returned to Guwahati airport a little over 10 minutes after take-off as it suffered a technical snag, an official said. This is the second incident involving a GoAir plane in as many days, after a flight towards Chandigarh from Mumbai turned back on Sunday due to a technical snag.

GoAir confirmed the incident and said the glitch-hit aircraft is being inspected and rectified by its team of engineers. “The pilot of GoAir flight G8 546, operating on Guwahati-Kolkata route, soon after getting airborne at 11:17 am requested … for a turn back, saying there was a minor technical problem in the aircraft,” the AAI official said, adding the plane has been grounded and a decision over its flying would be taken by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“GoAir flight G8 546 from Guwahati to Kolkata did an air turn back due to a technical glitch. After turn back, the flight landed safely …,” GoAir said. —WITH PTI

