Ministry says Jet’s slot allocation to others temporary

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday tried to put at rest the concerns about the grounded Jet Airways’ vacant slots and said they are being allocated to other airlines purely on “temporary basis” and these slots will be returned once the carrier resumes operations.

It also gave assurance to Jet of “protecting” its slots as per the applicable norms and regulations. The SBI-led consortium of lenders and Jet Airways employees unions had Monday urged the government to secure its international landing slots to protect its valuation.

“To reduce inconvenience of passengers and facilitate induction of additional capacity, it has been decided to allot some of the slots vacated by Jet to other airlines purely on a temporary basis, for a period of three months,” the ministry said in a statement.

Explained Landing slots clarity revive market sentiment The Aviation ministry’s move to clear the air around Jet’s international landing slots amidst its ongoing sale process revived markets sentiment around securing the valuation of the troubled airline and hopes of a successful conclusion of the sale process. Reports of allocation of Jet slots to other airlines in the middle of the sale process created some confusion as many felt that if the slots were to be allocated to others, then there wont be much left for the new acquirer to pursue the cause.

The abrupt temporary closure of the airline due to cash crunch on April 17 left thousands of passengers in the lurch, forcing the ministry to allot some of the slots across domestic and international airports to other local carriers in a bid to help mitigate inconvenience. The crisis at Jet has caused inconvenience to many air passengers and the ministry is seized of the matter, it said, adding the decision to allot vacant slot to other carriers has been taken to reduce the inconvenience of passengers and facilitate induction of additional capacity.

“The historic rights of Jet Airways, as per extent ministry guidelines for slot allocation will be protected. These slots will be made available to Jet as and when they revive their operations,” the ministry said. It said a committee has been constituted by government comprising regulator DGCA, the Airports Authority, joint venture/private sector airlines and slot coordinators to ensure slots are allocated in most equitable and transparent manner. This committee would be allocating slots purely on temporary basis for three months only to those airlines which bring additional capacity (aircraft), it added.

Meanwhile, ending a three-day losing streak, Jet shares surged nearly 10 per cent at close of trade on value-buying at lower levels. The scrip jumped 9.90 per cent to close at Rs 169.90 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares advanced 8.30 per cent to close at Rs 167.55. —WITH PTI