Minimum 10-15% increase in airfares must due to ATF price increase, rupee slide: SpiceJet CMD

Amid a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, domestic airlines have no choice but to immediately increase airfares, according to the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet.

“We believe that a minimum 10-15 per cent increase in fares is required to ensure that cost of operations are better sustained,” Ajay Singh said.

His statement comes at a time when aviation fuel prices have hit an all-time high of Rs 1.41 lakh/KL following a massive 16.3 per cent hike. In the last six months alone, the cost of jet fuel has increased 91 per cent and nearly doubled in 2022.

“ATF prices have increased by more than 120 per cent since June 2021. This massive increase is not sustainable and governments, central and state, need to take urgent action to reduce taxes on ATF that are amongst the highest in the world,” Singh said.

In the last few months, SpiceJet has tried its best to avoid further price hikes by absorbing the burden of the fuel price rise, he explained.

“The weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar further significantly impacts airlines as our substantial cost is either dollar denominated or pegged to the dollar,” he went on to say.

Last month, jet fuel prices were hiked by a steep 5.3 per cent — the tenth straight increase this year — in line with a surge in global energy prices.

India’s fuel rates have been surging this year, amid supply concerns spurred by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as well as a rise in demand after Covid restrictions were revoked across the country.