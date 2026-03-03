War in Middle East: Over 3,000 flights cancelled globally; IndiGo, Akasa Air resume limited operations

As the war escalates in Middle East, air travel across the globe is severely hit with hundreds of thousands of travellers stranded at the airports and hotels. With closure of multiple airspaces over the Middle East, past three days saw most of the airlines suspending their flights to and from the countries in the region.

While Emirates — the Middle Eastern carrier with most number of flight cancellations — resumed limited number of flights on Monday, the worst-affected IndiGo is operating four dedicated flights from Jeddah on Tuesday.

As of 8.30 am on Tuesday, over 3,000 flights have been cancelled and more than 18,000 have been delayed across the world, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Here are the 10 worst-affected airlines with most number of flight cancellations so far.

No. of flights cancelled Airlines 1 490 Emirates 2 423 Qatar Airways 3 345 FlyDubai 4 193 Etihad Airways 5 136 Gulf Air 6 133 IndiGo 7 93 El Al 8 60 Spirit 9 49 Royal Jordanian 10 47 Saudia Dubai International Airport continues to see most number of flight cancellations. As many as 571 flights scheduled to fly from the airport were cancelled on Tuesday so far while 542 flights that were scheduled to land there were cancelled. Hamad International Airport saw 276 cancellations as origin and 217 as destination airport respectively. 5 Origin airports with most number of flight cancellations

No. of flights cancelled Origin airports 1 571 Dubai Int’l (DXB) 2 276 Hamad Int’l (DOH) 3 126 Abu Dhabi Int’l (AUH) 4 105 Ben Gurion Int’l (TLV) 5 77 Bahrain Int’l (BAH)

5 Destination airports with most number of flight cancellations

No. of flights cancelled Destination airports 1 542 Dubai Int’l (DXB) 2 217 Hamad Int’l (DOH) 3 132 Abu Dhabi Int’l (AUH) 4 106 Ben Gurion Int’l (TLV) 5 77 Bahrain Int’l (BAH)

IndiGo

“As part of our efforts to progressively normalize our operations between Saudi Arabia and India, we will be operating four dedicated flights from Jeddah tomorrow, 3rd March 2026, to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. These flights are being arranged to cater to customers who were already booked on our flights and have been unable to travel due to the prevailing circumstances,” IndiGo said in a statement.

It stated that customers seeking further details or assistance are requested to reach out to their contact centre at +91 124 6173838. “Our teams remain available to guide and support you with the next steps. Our teams will also be proactively reaching out to impacted customers with further details and assistance. Please ensure your booking and contact details are up to date to receive timely updates. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remain our highest priority, and we will continue to assess the situation to enable a safe and progressive restoration of our operations.

Akasa Air

Akasa Air too has started operating select flights to and from Jeddah on Tuesday

Akasa Air Schedule for flights to and from Middle East

March 03, 2026

• QP 561 Mumbai – Jeddah I ETD – 19:20

• QP 562 Jeddah – Mumbai I ETD – 23:55

March 04, 2026

• QP 561 Mumbai – Jeddah I ETD – 19:20

• QP 562 Jeddah – Mumbai I ETD – 23:55

• QP 563 Ahmedabad – Jeddah I ETD – 17:45

• QP 564 Jeddah – Ahmedabad I ETD – 21:50

(All times are local)

“The operation of the above-mentioned flights is based on our current safety assessment and may change subject to prevailing conditions.

The airline also mentioned that the flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 04, 2026. “We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East and are carefully assessing operational conditions across our international network. Passengers are requested to check their flight status at http://bit.ly/qpfltsts before commencing travel to the airport,” it said. For further assistance, Akasa Air passengers are requested to contact the 24×7 Care Centre at +91 9606112131.

Air India

Even as Air India extended its temporary suspension of all its flights on Tuesday, it resumed its scheduled operations to all destinations in he USA, Canada, Europe and UK. “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling,” it wrote.

Urging peoplr to check their flight status on its website before reaching the airports, Air India had also asked to contact its support team at +911169329333,+911169329999 for more information.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet shared a list of flights from and to Middle Eastern countries cancelled on March 3.