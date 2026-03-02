Amid Middle East crisis, Air India, SpiceJet cancel flights again, aviation ministry issues helpline numbers

With crisis widening in Middle East, most of the airlines have renewed suspension of their flight operations to and from the countries in the region. The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) at Ministry of Civil Aviation is working round the clock to monitor and address all the queries of the air travellers received through social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, and dedicated helplines on priority basis.

In a statement on X, the ministry said: “In coordination with airlines and airport operators, the Control Room has resolved 411 passenger grievances during the ongoing situation, ensuring timely assistance and support. Helpline numbers provided by Indian Embassies were also actively shared with passengers through the PACR to enable necessary coordination.” Passengers can reach out to the ministry through its official social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, or by calling our helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987, it notified.

Air India

Air India extended the suspension of its flight services to and from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar on Monday.

In a statement shared on X, Air India said: “In view of the continuing situation in the Middle East, Air India has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar until 2359 hrs IST on 2 March 2026.”

It also cancelled a few of Monday’s flights to Europe, along with their scheduled return legs.

These are as follows

• AI117: Amritsar to Birmingham

• AI151/AI152: Delhi to and from Zurich

• AI157/AI158: Delhi to and from Copenhagen

• AI114: Birmingham to Delhi

However, all other flights to North America and Europe will operate per schedule switching to alternative routes through the available airspaces in the Middle East, Air india said. This is expected to add to the flying times.

Flights to New York (JFK) and Newark (Liberty International) will also operate with technical stops at Rome (Fiumicino Airport).

“Air India continues to closely monitor the situation and has carefully assessed the evolving circumstances across multiple parameters, including safety, security, airspace availability, and operational feasibility, before deciding on these operations for 2 March 2026. We will share updates, based on further assessments, at an appropriate time,” the flight operator said in the statement while regretting the inconvenience caused to their passsenger. “(Air India) is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements. Guests with affected bookings are being notified on their registered contact details.”

SpiceJet

The budget airlines SpiceJet too continued to suspend all its flights to and from UAE on Monday. Sharing a list of the cancelled flight shared, it advised all the passengers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.

Akasa Air

Cancelling all the flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh on Monday, Akasa Air offered the passengers — whose bookings are impacted by the situation until March 07, 2026 — a full refund or rescheduling of their travel at no extra charge. “Our teams are actively reaching out to assist affected passengers using the contact details provided at the time of booking or web check in.”

Underscoring that the safety of the passengers and crew remains their highest priority, Akasa Air too insisted the passengers to check their flight status prior to their journey to the airport. For immediate assistance, any passenger can contact 24×7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606112131, it mentioned.