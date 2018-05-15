Low-cost carrier Wow Air offers services from Delhi to US, Europe via Iceland starting from Rs 13,499

Passengers travelling to the US will have a stop over at Reykjavik — acting as a hub for the airline — and then take a Wow flight to the US. (PTI Photo) Passengers travelling to the US will have a stop over at Reykjavik — acting as a hub for the airline — and then take a Wow flight to the US. (PTI Photo)

In a bid to woo its Indian flyers, Iceland’s low fare transatlantic airline Wow Air on Tuesday said it’s offering its services from Delhi to multiple destinations in North America and Europe via Reykjavik from December this year.

The airline has announced an introductory basic fare of Rs 13,499 to the Keflavik airport in Iceland’s capital and from there to other destinations in North America and Europe, a PTI report said. So passengers travelling to the US will have a stop over at Reykjavik — acting as a hub for the airline — and then take a Wow flight to the US.

However, this one-way fair under the ‘Wow basic’ category includes all taxes but excludes meal and check in baggage, which will be charged separately. The other two fare options are ‘Wow plus’ and ‘Wow comfy’. “While the Wow basic introductory fare will be priced at Rs 13,499 with taxes, the ‘Wow premium’ fares at the other end will be priced from Rs 46,599 onwards including taxes,” the airline’s founder and chief executive officer Skull Mogensen said.

The airline currently serves 39 destinations across Europe and North America including London, Paris, New York, Toronto, Baltimore, San Francisco and Chicago. It would be flying an Airbus A330 Neo to India and operate five days a week.

The website showed the basic fare at Rs 24,999 for a ticket on December 7 and Rs 54,499 in the premium segment, reflecting the increased demand since the announcement by the airline.

However, the airline CEO Mogensen said the fare could go up depending upon factors, “though the high cannot be three to five times”. “Fares can absorb the rising crude oil prices unless it breaches the USD 100 mark,” he told PTI.

The airline on its website has claimed that travelling to New York with a couple of hours stop-over at Reykjavik would take about 20 hours. “The airline will have five direct flights a week between New Delhi and Keflavik airport that will connect to multiple destinations in North America and Europe,” Mogensen told reporters here, adding that in due course they will offer daily services and operate from other Indian destinations.

The airline said that Iceland falls on the regular route taken by carriers who fly out of India to the US, so flying via Reykjavik would be the shortest one-stop flight.

Meanwhile, the airline CEO said was optimistic about the success of the airline in India. According to available data, about 20,000 Indians travel to North America on a daily basis. The launch of this service they will offer more choice of travel to them. Besides, 80 per cent of them travel with a stop over, Mogensen said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd