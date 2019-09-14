LOT Polish Airlines launches direct flight from Delhi to Warsaw

LOT Polish Airlines on Thursday launched its direct Delhi-Warsaw flight that will operate five times during a week. The company is deploying Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to operate Delhi-Warsaw flights on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while Warsaw-Delhi flight will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“There is a huge potential of air travels — almost 9.5 (million) passengers travelled between India and Europe and 3.3 (million) between Delhi and Europe during the last 12 months. Our convenient schedule, including an overnight eastbound flight, a comfortable on-board product and seamless connectivity via Warsaw, will certainly increase the flow of business and leisure travellers coming to and from India,” said Rafal Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines.