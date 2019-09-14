Toggle Menu
LOT Polish Airlines launches direct flight from Delhi to Warsawhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/aviation/lot-polish-airlines-launches-direct-flight-from-delhi-to-warsaw-5993954/

LOT Polish Airlines launches direct flight from Delhi to Warsaw

The company is deploying Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to operate Delhi-Warsaw flights on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while Warsaw-Delhi flight will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines on Thursday launched its direct Delhi-Warsaw flight that will operate five times during a week. The company is deploying Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to operate Delhi-Warsaw flights on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while Warsaw-Delhi flight will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“There is a huge potential of air travels — almost 9.5 (million) passengers travelled between India and Europe and 3.3 (million) between Delhi and Europe during the last 12 months. Our convenient schedule, including an overnight eastbound flight, a comfortable on-board product and seamless connectivity via Warsaw, will certainly increase the flow of business and leisure travellers coming to and from India,” said Rafal Milczarski, CEO of LOT Polish Airlines.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android