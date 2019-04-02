Toggle Menu
Appeals to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft ignored: Wife of pilot on crashed Lion Air flight

Days after the Ethiopian plane crash, India also joined the long list of countries which banned the use of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

US airlines sending teams to review Boeing 737 MAX upgrade this weekend
Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed in Ethiopia minutes after takeoff killing all onboard. (Reuters)

Three months after the fateful Lion Air Plane crash, Garima Sethi, wife of Bhavye Suneja who piloted the aircraft, told The Washington Post that she had urged senior officials at the Indonesian carrier to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes. However, her suggestion was denied by the authorities citing less information to take such a step. In March, another Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed in Ethiopia minutes after takeoff killing all onboard.

The October 2018 crash of the Lion Air fight killed 189 people including flight crew near Jakarta initiating a global probe into the issues surrounding the Max 8 aircraft model manufactured by Boeing. The officials at the time told Sethi that the Boeing had reassured them that the plane was safe. Sethi told The Post that she believes it could have been averted had the appeals by victim’s families were considered.

Garima Tripathi wore a saree for her husband, Bhavye Suneja, for the first time on Karva Chauth this year. (Facebook)
Bhavye Suneja, the pilot of the Lion Air flight that crashed in Indonesia in October, and his wife Garima Sethi. (Facebook)

“We tried to do our part, but nobody heard us,” Sethi told The Washington Post.

Boeing’s software update for its troubled 737 Max jetliners has been delayed after the company deemed further work was needed on the fix before it was submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Max, Boeing’s newest plane, was grounded by regulators around the world in March after the crashes of two Max aircraft within five months.

Days after the Ethiopian plane crash, India also joined the long list of countries which banned the use of Boeing 737 Max aircraft. “DGCA has taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737-MAX planes immediately. These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

The last time India announced a blanket grounding of aircraft was in 2013 when regulators followed FAA directive to bring Boeing’s 737 Dreamliner aircraft out of service due to heating problems with the plane’s lithium-ion batteries that had the potential to catch fire.

