Laptop, iPod as perks for Jet staff, but 95% need to approve plan

Providing a phone or an iPad or a laptop as well as cash payments are among the various benefits proposed for Jet Airways’ workmen under the NCLT-approved resolution plan, but to receive the benefits at least 95 per cent of the airline’s workforce has to clear the winning bidder’s proposal.

The voting process on the winning bidder Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s proposal for employees and workmen of Jet Airways as per the resolution plan commenced on July 5 and it will be on till August 4.

On June 22, the NCLT gave its nod for the consortium’s resolution plan, subject to conditions.

As per the plan, the consortium has offered certain amounts and benefits for persons who were the employees and workmen of Jet Airways as on June 20, 2019.

“The consortium’s proposal is over and above any amounts which the employees and workmen are entitled to as per the resolution plan for their claims arising prior to June 20, 2019. The consortium’s proposal is valid only if at least 95 per cent of employees and workmen of Jet 1.0 vote in favour of it,” as per a notice posted on the airline’s website.