Kuwait, Iran join list of nations restricting flights from India

Kuwait and Iran became the latest countries to suspend flights from India on account of the spike in number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of Saturday morning, there were 25,52,940 active coronavirus cases in the country, 1,24,324 higher than the previous day.

With Saturday’s move, the two west Asian countries joined as many as 10 others, including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, Oman and the United Arab Emirates to restrict travel from India.

Kuwait’s directorate general of civil aviation said that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, with effect from April 24.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering, unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, it said in a statement on Twitter.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country.

Iran’s decision came into force from Sunday. However, India and Iran are connected only by occasional repatriation and special flights.