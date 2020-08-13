Kozhikode plane accident: Inquiry panel formed, report expected in 5 months

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, carrying 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rains on August 7 evening. (PTI)

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Thursday formed a five-member committee to probe the Air India Express accident at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport. The committee will preferably submit its report in five months, the bureau said.

In a statement, the bureau said, “The investigator-in-charge will complete its inquiry and submit the report to AAIB, India, preferably within five months from the date of the issue of this order.”

Captain SS Chahar, a former designated examiner on B737NG (aircraft), will be the investigator-in-charge to inquire into the circumstances of the August 8 accident. He will be assisted by four other investigators, the AAIB said.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai, carrying 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rains on August 7 evening. At least 18 people were killed in the accident, including both pilots.

