Kolhapur airport to get facelift, work to end by March 2023: Union ministry

The Kolhapur airport in Maharashtra will get a new look by March 2023 with a new terminal building, extended runaway, modern amenities among others in view of the increasing number of flyers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Thursday.
According to a statement by the ministry, 60 per cent of the construction work of the new terminal building, which will be green (environment friendly) and sustainable, has been completed. It is being constructed in an area of over 4,000 square km, will have 10 check-in counters, modern passenger amenities and interiors depicting the culture and heritage of the town.
Another attraction of the new building will be the big archways at the front facade of the new terminal building which are influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city, the statement said.
With the development of the airport, the parking area will be increased to cater to at least 120 cars and 10 buses at a time and an Air Traffic Control Tower will also be constructed to manage the emerging traffic needs.
Kolhapur Airport has been identified for Regional Connectivity System (RCS) operations under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik).
The airport is connected to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Tirupati and recently, its license was upgraded for 24X7 flight operations.
