scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Kolhapur airport to get facelift, work to end by March 2023: Union ministry

Kolhapur airport will get a new terminal building and 60 per cent of work has been completed.

Model image of new terminal building at Kolhapur airport (Image: PIB)

The Kolhapur airport in Maharashtra will get a new look by March 2023 with a new terminal building, extended runaway, modern amenities among others in view of the increasing number of flyers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Thursday.

According to a statement by the ministry, 60 per cent of the construction work of the new terminal building, which will be green (environment friendly) and sustainable, has been completed. It is being constructed in an area of over 4,000 square km, will have 10 check-in counters, modern passenger amenities and interiors depicting the culture and heritage of the town.

Ongoing construction work at Kolhapur airport (Image: PIB)

Another attraction of the new building will be the big archways at the front facade of the new terminal building which are influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures like Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city, the statement said.

Also Read: |No upper, lower caps on domestic airfares from August 31: Centre

With the development of the airport, the parking area will be increased to cater to at least 120 cars and 10 buses at a time and an Air Traffic Control Tower will also be constructed to manage the emerging traffic needs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
Re-carpet ramp of Kolhapur airport (Image: PIB)

Kolhapur Airport has been identified for Regional Connectivity System (RCS) operations under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik).

Also Read: |Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

The airport is connected to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Tirupati and recently, its license was upgraded for 24X7 flight operations.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 07:30:59 pm
Next Story

Back to the 1950s: New Jersey beach town museum offers retro thrills for pinball fans

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who was Amedeo Modigliani, the focus of Johnny Depp's upcoming...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
The federalism debate: From Constituent Assembly speeches to Centre vs st...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Dominant India beat Zimbabwe, win 1st ODI by 10 wickets

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party
Opinion

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati
Avijit Pathak writes

University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Crorepati

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry
Explained

The Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a headache for Tamil film industry

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement