Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kerala floods: Jet Airways announces flights to Kochi naval base

Alliance Air on Saturday announced starting of flight from Monday on its 70-seater ATR aircraft. Jet Airways, too, operates ATR planes.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: August 20, 2018 4:03:52 am
Kerala floods, Kerala floods updates, Kerala rains, jet airways, jet airways flights kochi, Kerala rains and floods, Kerala rescue, Pinarayi Vijayan, idukki, Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said the watch hour at Vijayawada and Begumpet airports has been extended to facilitate relief operations by IAF aircraft.

Private carrier Jet Airways has joined Air India arm Alliance Air in announcing flights to Kochi naval air base. The INS Garuda air strip was granted the Centre’s approval for civilian use on Saturday, following closure of the main airport in the city due to unprecedented rains. Jet Airways said it would operate one flight on Tuesday from Bengaluru to Kochi.

Alliance Air on Saturday announced starting of flight from Monday on its 70-seater ATR aircraft. Jet Airways, too, operates ATR planes. The Centre said on Sunday that a joint team of multiple aviation-related bodies and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspected the Kochi naval base, a day after announcing operation of commercial flights from the base from Monday to aid rescue efforts.

READ | Aviation Ministry clears Kochi naval airbase for civilian use

Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said the watch hour at Vijayawada and Begumpet airports has been extended to facilitate relief operations by IAF aircraft. Watch hours refers to the time during which the airport remains open for operation. “A Joint team comprising representatives from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security), CISF, AAI (Airports Authority of India) and Indian Navy carried out inspection of #Cochin Naval Base today to check the feasibility of scheduled operations from there,” Prabhu said in a tweet on Sunday. The clearance for civilian use of the naval airfield was provided following a safety risk assessment and laying down of standard operating procedure based on a test flight by Alliance Air on Saturday.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement