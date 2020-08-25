Kerala assembly passes resolution against Thiruvananthapuram airport lease out

An Air India aircraft at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala. (PTI Photo/File)

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union Government to revoke the decision to lease out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, wanted the management and operation of the airport should be handed over to a special purpose vehicle (SPV), in which the state government would have a stake. “There is no justification for handing over the airport to Adani Enterprises. Considering the common interest of the state and opinion of the state government, the Union Government should withdraw the decision,” it stated.

Vijayan said his government has already informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 19 that the state would not be in a position to offer required cooperation to the private bidder since the airport is being privatised despite the protest from the state.

The Congress-led Opposition backed the resolution, but questioned the government seeking consultancy from a law firm, in which Adani family has stake.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the state government’s deal with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, which has Gautam Adani’s daughter-in-law Paridhi as a partner, is dubious. “There was no tender process to select the consultant. The government has betrayed the people. But the Opposition is supporting the resolution against handing over the airport to Adani Group,” he said.

