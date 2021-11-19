‘Evaluating process’ of normalising overseas flights: Scindia

Civil aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Thursday the government is evaluating the process for normalising international flight operations, emphasising that it wants to return to normalcy while keeping in mind the pandemic situation in certain parts of the world.

At a summit organised by industry body CII, he said people should not let down their guard. “I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me, I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the curtain raiser for the Wings India 2020 programme at Hyderabad, officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry said the sector almost reached the pre-Covid level in terms of traffic and will continue to grow further.

Scindia, who inaugurated the event, said India expects to have around 220 airports in the next 5-7 years. Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said, “We will continue to grow faster than we were growing earlier.”

