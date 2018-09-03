Jewar Airport Project plan: Decongest IGI, give airlines a boost

Land for Jewar airport UP. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Land for Jewar airport UP. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Brownfield expansion of existing airports and addition of new ones in smaller towns to support regional air traffic growth notwithstanding, the need of the hour to sustain growth in congested metros is to have multiple airports in one city. The Jewar airport is part of this plan within the government to prepare for an imminent saturation of the existing Indira Gandhi International Airport, by having a second one in the National Capital Region. During the 12-month period ending March 2018, IGI saw close to 65 million passengers.

* The Jewar airport is aimed at reducing burden on IGI, seen reaching its peak capacity of handling close to 110 million passengers in the next 6-7 years.

* The greenfield airport in Greater Noida is initially expected to have a capacity of 30 million passengers, slightly lesser than IGIA’s Terminal-3, built to handle a capacity of 34 million flyers per annum.

Read | Turbulence: Jewar Airport Project

* Experts suggest the pickup in Jewar airport’s development has come at an opportune time, with road and Metro connectivity acting as supporting infrastructure that will ensure passengers choose flying from there instead of IGIA.

* The new airport will be a big positive for airlines operating with Delhi as their primary hub, because it will help deal with the restrained growth from the country’s largest airport due to slot constraints on the back of rising demand.

* The government also expects Jewar airport to serve as an international hub for adjoining locations such as Noida, Agra, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Bulandshahr and particularly Greater Noida, which has seen a surge in manufacturing facilities by several multinationals.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App