Jet shares up 5.32%; new governance structure likely

Jet Airways shares on Friday shot up by 5.32 per cent to Rs 234.65 on the BSE following reports that the crisis-hit airline’s chairman Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as the lenders gear up to acquire majority stake in the airline under a bailout plan.

Advertising

In an exchange filing on Friday, Jet Airways said its debt recast plan also contemplates appropriate governance structure including board composition, among other measures. “Along with the restructuring of the company, the Bank Led Provisional Resolution Plan (BLPRP), inter alia, also contemplates appropriate governance structure including board composition,” Jet Airways said.

Earlier on Monday, Jet and Etihad said in a joint statement they along with key financial stakeholders are working towards finalisation of bank-led provisional resolution plan for the debt-laden domestic airline.

The two carriers have also expressed confidence that once the plan is implemented, Jet Airways would “re-emerge as a viable and robust airline to reclaim its rightful place as airline of first choice for its customers”.

The board of struggling Jet Airways which recently defaulted on debt repayment, has agreed to give lenders the majority stake of 50.1 per cent by converting part of its debt into equity as part of a resolution plan worked out by lenders.

Advertising

As part of a bank-led provisional resolution plan, the airline agreed to allot 11.4 crore shares at an aggregate value of Re 1 to the lenders’ consortium led by State Bank of India. The lenders will end up owning 50.1 per cent in the carrier. As a result, equity holding of Naresh Goyal and Etihad will come down by half to 25 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.