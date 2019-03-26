Jet Airways won’t ground any more flights, assures Civil Aviation Secretary

Days after the debt-laden Jet Airways grounded seven more aircraft and cancelled additional flights on its network, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola Tuesday assured that the airlines will not ground any more flights, ANI reported. He said that as many as 35 planes are flying today and the airlines will approach the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for approval of the schedule of these 35 planes for the next one month.

In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Jet said it grounded an additional seven aircraft taking the total number to 54 out of its 119-strong fleet.

Indicating that the airlines might be able to keep its head above water, Kharola further said, “As per plan the given by Jet Airways, they’re hopeful that by the end of next month, they would be able to fly about 40 more planes. If this happens, it comes to about 80 per cent capacity.”

The ministry has advised Jet Airways to sit with the lessors and devise a plan in order to convince them to withdraw the grounding notices before approaching the civil aviation regulator DGCA. “It is an aggressive target, we’ve told them to sit with the lessors and plan the details and convince them to withdraw grounding notices. Once withdrawn they need to approach DGCA, which will then authorise them to use the planes.”

The airlines, which is set to get Rs 1,500 crore funding support from banks said it will leverage the funding to partly clear pending dues towards lessors, vendors, creditors and employees in a phased manner.

On Monday, Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of the crisis-hit airline.