Jet Airways grounded due to ‘internal scams’, says AIJOSA president Kiran Pawaskar

Nearly a fortnight after Jet Airways ceased its operations, All India Jet Airways Officers and Staff Association (AIJOSA) president Kiran Pawaskar alleged an internal scam could be the reason why the airline suffered.

Advertising

Pawaskar said, “It is being shown that the company is bankrupt. However, during a meeting with the top management, the reasons which the company has given are unacceptable. Flights were flying full, cargos were also working fine. despite this, the company says they don’t have money. Where did all the earned money go? I suspect that jet Airways has suffered because of an internal scam.”

The association’s president said, “The airline closed its operations on April 17 but its condition was bad since January. Staffs were not getting their salaries. In fact, the pilots and the engineers were getting disturbed salaries for the past six months. I am lucky that I got my salary for February. The company stopped paying its staff completely from March.”

Questioning how did the company, which had 119 aircraft, was grounded in a span of only one and a half months, Pawaskar said, “This can be the only case in the World.”

Advertising

The association will take out a protest march against it on May 1.

Click here to read the full story on jansatta.com