Jet Airways staffers want govt to extend financial assistance

Late Wednesday evening, Jet Airways employees received the mail they were dreading since a week— of indefinite suspension of all its international and national operations.

Acknowledging apprehension of several employees of “what happens to us employees during the sale process”, CEO Vinay Dube said that leadership teams are working with lenders to find a solution.

Stating that the airlines is unique because its employees are “unique” even at a time when the management struggled to generate interim funding, Dube said, “We must be given another chance”.

The CEO urged Jet employees to continue providing essential services to customers, guests, and suppliers who have also suffered with consistent shutdown of its operations. Employees, The Indian Express, spoke with said they remain uncertain about the duration the aircrafts will remain grounded or whether they will be asked to go on temporary leave without pay. The Jet employees began a campaign on Wednesday appealing the Central government to intervene and extend financial assistance. Stating that her father worked with Jet for 20 years and faces risk of losing his job, daughter of a Jet Airways employee said in the petition, “We would need to compromise with our every dream and aspirations. Even pursuing my education would become quite difficult. The survival of Jet airways is necessity for us.”

Another employee, attached with finance department since 11 years, said he has to rely on his children’s income since March when the salary stopped. “Jet is like a family. We want to stick around, but don’t know how to support the airlines,” he said.

Several employees have started looking elsewhere for jobs. On Wednesday, uncertainty reigned as 13,441 employees and their relatives signed the online petition to government for financial aid.

On Thursday, pilots, cabin crew and ground operation staff is set to hold march from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The decision to cancel all flight operations came after the Tuesday meeting of Board of Directors and Jet management.

“Even during the toughest of times every employee has worn a smile on their face and put their duty to our guests and the nation first. We are worth investing in, you are worth investing,” the CEO told his employees in the mail.