Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Jet Airways shares gain 5 per cent as Hinduja Group likely to bid for the airline

As per media reports, the UK-based Hinduja Group plans to submit an expression of interest by the January 15 deadline, signalling its intent to make a formal offer.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2019 12:56:37 pm
The scrip of Jet Airways jumped 4.96 per cent to Rs 29.60 — its upper circuit limit –on the BSE. (File photo)

Jet Airways shares on Tuesday gained five per cent to touch its highest trading permissible limit amid reports that Hinduja Group is preparing a bid to buy the grounded carrier.

The scrip jumped 4.96 per cent to Rs 29.60 — its upper circuit limit –on the BSE.

On the NSE, it went up 4.87 per cent to Rs 29.05 – its highest trading permissible limit for the day.

As per media reports, the UK-based group plans to submit an expression of interest by the January 15 deadline, signalling its intent to make a formal offer.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement