Jet Airways shares gain 5 per cent as Hinduja Group likely to bid for the airline

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2019 12:56:37 pm
Jet Airways shares on Tuesday gained five per cent to touch its highest trading permissible limit amid reports that Hinduja Group is preparing a bid to buy the grounded carrier.
The scrip jumped 4.96 per cent to Rs 29.60 — its upper circuit limit –on the BSE.
On the NSE, it went up 4.87 per cent to Rs 29.05 – its highest trading permissible limit for the day.
As per media reports, the UK-based group plans to submit an expression of interest by the January 15 deadline, signalling its intent to make a formal offer.
