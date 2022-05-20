Jet Airways granted air operator certificate, can resume commercial flight operations: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted Jet Airways — grounded since 2019 — the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on Friday, allowing it to resume commercial flight operations.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar said the “AOC” has been “granted” to Jet Airways, reported news agency PTI.

The Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways, which operated its first commercial flight on May 5, 1993 flew commercially for the last time on April 18, 2019 as it collapsed under a pile of debt. The company then entered bankruptcy proceedings, and was acquired by a consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital. The consortium has committed to a funding of $180 million, of which $60 million will be used to repay the airline’s existing dues.

With DGCA officials onboard, Jet Airways had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17 and intends to restart its commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

–With inputs from PTI