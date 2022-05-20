scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Jet Airways granted air operator certificate, can resume commercial flight operations: DGCA

With DGCA officials onboard, the airline had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 20, 2022 10:02:45 pm
The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted Jet Airways — grounded since 2019 — the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on Friday, allowing it to resume commercial flight operations.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar said the “AOC” has been “granted” to Jet Airways, reported news agency PTI.

The Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways, which operated its first commercial flight on May 5, 1993 flew commercially for the last time on April 18, 2019 as it collapsed under a pile of debt. The company then entered bankruptcy proceedings, and was acquired by a consortium of UAE-based businessman Murari Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital. The consortium has committed to a funding of $180 million, of which $60 million will be used to repay the airline’s existing dues.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With DGCA officials onboard, Jet Airways had successfully operated five proving flights on May 15 and 17 and intends to restart its commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courtsPremium
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courts
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie review: Tabu towers over everyone in this Kartik ...Premium
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie review: Tabu towers over everyone in this Kartik ...
More Premium Stories >>

–With inputs from PTI

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement