Jet Airways’ pilots defer strike, will take call after management’s meeting with SBI

The proposed ‘no pay, no work’ strike by Jet Airways’ pilots and engineers has been deferred in view of a critical meeting between the airline management and State Bank of India (SBI), as per PTI reports.

The move comes hours after the cash-strapped airline governing body National Aviators’ Guild’s staff announced that the pilots would not fly from 10 am on Monday.

“There is a critical meeting tomorrow with airline management and SBI. In light of meeting, members have requested through their team leaders that call of ‘no pay, no work’ strike be deferred to give the airline a chance of survival,” the Guild pleaded with the union staff, according to news agency ANI.

The airline management and SBI have been discussing a loan of Rs 1,500-crore since last month as part of a rescue deal for the debt-ridden airline, whereas the airline owes around Rs 3,500 crore to passengers for cancelled flights.

The staff which has not been paid salaries of more than three months, since January, had in late March called for a similar no-flying from April 1. In a similar instance then, the guild deferred the agitation to April 15, citing the same reason of giving more time to the new management.

Meanwhile, in the previous meeting between the airline management and SBI on Friday, talks seemed inconclusive over fund infusion into the company. The airline had cancelled all its international operation till Monday, which severely affected India’s international connectivity. Currently, Jet has also restricted its domestic operations to less than 50 flights.

