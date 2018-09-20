Soon, Jet Airways passengers can opt out of eating meals onboard

However, complimentary meals will continue for saver, classic and flex categories of fare options and for all passenger categories of international flights. (Representational Image) However, complimentary meals will continue for saver, classic and flex categories of fare options and for all passenger categories of international flights. (Representational Image)

From next week, Jet Airways passengers would be able to fly cheaper as they would have the choice to opt out of eating meals on board. The airline has allowed passengers to choose between flight plus meal or flight only option. After this, Air India will be the only full service carrier that offers snacks or meals in all categories of economy fares on its domestic flights. “The airline has introduced the option for lowest fare categories, enabling guests to choose between flight+meal or flight only option.

“Currently fare choices in economy offers a five fare option, which are: ‘light’, ‘deal’, ‘saver’, ‘classic’ and ‘flex’. From September 25, guests travelling economy and booking ‘light’/‘deal’ fares for travel from September 28 on flights within India will not only be able to avail competitive low fares but have the opportunity to buy meals from a specially curated on board menu,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

However, complimentary meals will continue for saver, classic and flex categories of fare options and for all passenger categories of international flights.

Raj Sivakumar, Senior Vice-President (Worldwide Sales & Distribution), Jet Airways, said, “Our latest initiative is a step ahead in terms of flexibility and being receptive to our guests’ preference to facilitate greater choice and convenience. We’re sure this decision will be appreciated by our guests even as we continue to evolve and adapt to changing guest needs”.

