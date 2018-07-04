Jet Airways’ new 737 Max aircraft suffers bird hit

Jet Airways has a fleet of 119 aircraft and flies to more than 65 destinations across 15 countries. Jet Airways has a fleet of 119 aircraft and flies to more than 65 destinations across 15 countries.

Jet Airways’ brand new Boeing 737 Max aircraft today suffered a bird hit during a flight with over 150 passengers from Mumbai to Chennai, sources said.

The airline was forced to change the plane on its return journey, according to the industry sources. They said passengers on board the plane were not hurt and it landed at Chennai airport late in the evening.

According to the sources, Jet Airways flight 9W 469 that took off from Mumbai airport at 5:19 pm hours suffered a bird strike.

The engineers at Chennai noticed that the left side engine of the 737 Max aircraft had suffered a bird hit after the plane landed there at 6:35 pm, they added.

A Jet AirwaysNSE -0.15 % spokesperson confirmed the incident.

Notably, it was just the third day today since Jet Airways started 737 Max operations after inducting the first one last month.

Following the bird hit, the carrier has grounded the aircraft for a thorough inspection.

