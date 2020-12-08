Jet Airways may resume operations next year

On April 17, 2019, Jet Airways ceased all operations as it ran out of cash. (File)

Jet Airways Ltd, which collapsed in 2019, is likely to be back in the skies as early as the summer of next year (April-May 2021). The airline’s new promoters, Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital, plan to start domestic and international operations with all the slots that were available to the airline before it stopped operations, the promoters said in a statement.

Announcing the revival, the promoters said the “Jet 2.0 programme is aimed at reviving the past glory of Jet Airways” with a fresh set of processes and systems to ensure greater efficiency and productivity across all routes. “As per the resolution plan, Jet Airways intends to operate all of its historic domestic slots in India and restart international operations. If everything goes as per plan and the consortium receives the NCLT and regulatory approvals on time, Jet Airways would be back in the skies by the summer of 2021, they said.

According to a statement from the new promoters, the consortium’s vision is “to regain the lost ground, set new benchmarks for the airline industry with the tag of being the best corporate full-service airline operating on domestic and international routes”.

It said Jet 2.0 hubs will remain Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru like before. “The revival plan proposes to support Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by creating sub-hubs in such cities. This would boost the economy in these cities, help Jet Airways stand back on its feet fast, and support the overall vision of the government to promote aviation business through Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India,” the statement said.

On April 17, 2019, Jet Airways ceased all operations as it ran out of cash. The statement said the consortium had evaluated the option of starting a new airline but some of the inherent strengths of Jet Airways like the optimal flight slots, brand value and reputation for best-in-class inflight service and safety, giving Jet 2.0 an edge over others, were too tempting to resist.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.