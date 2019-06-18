Jet Airways lenders decide to refer airline to bankruptcy court

Two months after Jet Airways shut down its operations, banks have decided to refer the airline to the bankruptcy court —National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) — for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC) after the bidding process failed to identify a suitable white knight.

The fate of the airline, which shut down operations on April 17, 2019 after it ran out of cash, will be decided as per the June 7 circular of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Jet Airways owes over Rs 8,500 crore to lenders.

Later, Former chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal said, “I feel sad and deeply distressed mainly for our loyal employees who have waited months and were anxiously and hopefully awaiting a positive outcome to the Bank Led Resolution Plan. I can only hope and pray that even now a solution can emerge and Jet can fly and fulfil the needs not only of employees but of air travellers who feel the absence of the Joy of Flying.”

A meeting of lenders was held today to consider the way forward in respect of Jet Airways. After due deliberations, lenders have decided to seek resolution under IBC since only a conditional bid was received and requirement of the investor for SEBI exemptions and resolution of all creditors is possible under IBC,” the airline said.

“Lenders led by State Bank of India have been taking efforts to find a resolution for Jet Airways outside IBC but in view of the above, lenders have decided to seek a resolution within the IBC process,” it said.

According to banking sources, the bankruptcy process is most suitable method as the bidding process did not evoke a serious proposal from bidders. “Bidders wanted huge haircuts and an investor for takeover of the airline. They also wanted exmeption from open offer under Sebi rules. This may not be workable,” said an official. As per the IBC procedure, once NCLT takes up the case, an Insolvency professional (IP) will be appointed who in turn will assess the company’s financial position and work out potential resolution plans, including liquidation or identifying a suitable investor. If the airline goes for liquidation, banks are unlikely to get much as there are not much tangible assets for loan recovery.

The RBI has changed its earlier norm of 100 per cent mandatory approval from creditors for resolution plan and has now allowed approval of 75 per cent of creditors for the resolution.There will be 20 per cent provisions if resolution is not implemented in 180 days from the end of review period. Banks will have to make another 15 per cent provision 15 per cent (total additional provisioning of 35 per cent) if resolution is not done in 365 days.

The airline which started defaulting five months ago was looking for an investor to pump in funds but failed to get any funding source. Etihad Airways, which holds arouond 24 per cent stake in the airline, refused to bring in funds. On March 25, as part of the bailout plan worked out by the lenders, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board. The bid from Etihad Airways disappointed the lenders with the Abu Dhabi-based airline putting in stiff conditions including write-off of debt, bringing in another investor and exemption from open offer. While the Etihad offer has turned out to be another expression of interest without making any binding offer, it refused to chip in with funds in March as its proposal for exemption from open offer and other concessions did not work out.

After the airline shut operations in April, lenders led by SBI opted for a bidding process to identify an investor to take over the airline. SBI Capital Markets was entrusted with the job of the bidding process which got three bids, including one from Etihad with almost the same conditions that it stipulated in March. With the bidding process failing to identify a suitor, lenders approached corporate houses with deep pockets, including the Hindujas.