Jet Airways timeline: From suspension to NCLT order on Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan

Updated: June 22, 2021 5:12:50 pm
A brief timeline of the insolvency resolution process of Jet Airways, which started off as an air tax operator in 1993 and became a scheduled carrier in 1995.
April 17, 2019 — Cash-starved Jet Airways suspends operations
June 20, 2019 — National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) insolvency petition filed by SBI-led lenders’ consortium
March 13, 2020 — Jet Airways seek more time for resolution process from NCLT after failing to attract any bidders
March 18, 2020 — NCLT allows more time for resolution process
June 14, 2020 — NCLT allows Jet Airways to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai to settle claims, clear overseas debt
October 17, 2020 — Committee of Creditors (CoC) approves Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan. The consortium also asks for restoration of slots on the basis of historicity
February 25, 2021 — NCLT grants more time to aviation regulator DGCA to respond to airline’s request for slots
March 9, 2021 — DGCA and the civil aviation ministry refuses to give any assurances on slots in an affidavit submitted to NCLT
June 3, 2021 — Ministry tells NCLT that Jet Airways does not qualify for grant of slots on the basis of historic precedence
June 22, 2021 — National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approves Jalan Kalrock Consortium’s resolution plan; says slot allocations will be decided by the ministry or appropriate authority.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
