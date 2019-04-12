Jet Airways’ ground staff demonstrate at Mumbai airport over unpaid salaries

Cash-strapped Jet Airways’ ground staff Friday demonstrated at Mumbai’s CSIA airport over the non-payment of salaries.

The demonstration over the non-payment of salaries comes a day after the airlines suspended a number of flights. Flights on Thursday were suspended to most foreign destinations such as Amsterdam, London, Paris, Singapore as well as domestic airports like Guwahati, Kolkata, Pune and Patna, among others.

“We are not holding a protest, we just want to know about our salaries. We have not received our salary. We are facing a lot of problems in our day to day life. We want clarity as to what is happening in the management,” the protesting staff demanded.

Jet Airways’ pilots’ body, the National Aviators Guild (NAG), on Tuesday had served a legal notice to the airline, setting an April 14 deadline for the new management to clear the employees’ salary dues.

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu earlier today had directed the civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to review issues concerning the airlines, which has been operating with less than 10 planes.

According to industry sources, Jet Airways has been operating only nine planes — two Boeing 737s and seven regional Jet ATRs — on Friday.

Simultaneously, lenders also continue to race against time to salvage the crisis and debt-ridden Jet Airways with speculation being rife about Etihad which owned 24 per cent stake in the airline is likely to put in a bid to take control of the airline.