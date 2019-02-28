Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal agrees to step down as chairman: Source

Toggle Menu
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal agrees to step down as chairman: Sourcehttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/aviation/jet-airways-founder-naresh-goyal-to-step-down-chairman-5605603/

The source with direct knowledge of the matter further said that Eithad, which owns a 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways, is reticent to provide interim funding of about 7 billion rupees ($99 million) to Jet Airways.

Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jet Airways’ founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as chairman of the airline’s board, a source was quoted as saying by Reuters on Thursday even as the cash-strapped Indian carrier inches closer to securing a rescue deal.

The source with direct knowledge of the matter further said that Eithad, which owns a 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways, is reticent to provide interim funding of about 7 billion rupees ($99 million) to Jet Airways. Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months. Lessors have grounded more than a dozen of its planes pending payment of dues.

-With Reuters

