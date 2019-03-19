Jet Airways situation ‘dynamic’, there may be further attrition of flights in coming weeks: DGCA

Describing the situation surrounding the cash-strapped Jet Airways as “dynamic”, aviation safety regulator DGCA Tuesday said the carrier currently has 41 flights for operation and that there may be “further attrition” of flights “in coming weeks”.

“The DGCA reviewed the performance of Jet Airways on operational, airworthiness & passenger facilitation today. Current availability of aircraft in the fleet for operation is 41 and accordingly scheduled for 603 domestic flights and 382 international flights has been drawn. However, it is a dynamic situation and there may be further attrition in coming weeks,” the DGCA said in a statement.

The DGCA statement came in the wake of aircraft drastically reducing its operations due to liquidity crunch. For the past few weeks, passengers have been venting their frustration on social media as the airline’s flight cancellations have increased gradually due to the rising number of grounded aircraft. Grappling with financial woes, the beleaguered-carrier has been looking at ways to raise fresh funds.

The aviation watchdog has instructed the airline to comply with “the relevant provisions of the applicable CARs (Civil Aviation Requirements) for facilitation of passengers regarding timely communication, compensation, refunds and providing alternate flights wherever applicable”. In the statement, it said the data is being monitored by the DGCA on a regular basis.

Earlier in the day, the Jet Airways’ Aircraft Maintenance Engineers’ Union shot off a letter to the aviation regulator that three months’ salary was overdue to them and flight safety “is at risk”.

The DGCA said it is ensuring that all aircraft in the fleet “whether in operation or on ground” are maintained in accordance with Approved Maintenance Programme (AMP). “The operator was also directed to ensure that no pilots/cabin crew/AMEs be rostered on duty who had reported stress of any nature. Additionally, all such staff should be current with all mandatory training requirements.

“The DGCA is continuously monitoring overall situation and based on the same, will take appropriate steps by the end of the month, if needed,” it added.

