Jet Airways delays repayment of external commercial borrowings

Troubled Jet Airways on Monday defaulted on part repayment of its external commercial borrowings (ECBs) due to liquidity crunch. The repayment delay has come after Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal wrote to the airline’s strategic partner Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas seeking an urgent funding of Rs 750 crore.

Advertising

“This is to inform you that the part repayment of the external commercial borrowing availed by the company, for working capital purposes, falling due on March 11, 2019, has been delayed owing to temporary liquidity constraints and the company has engaged with the Lender in relation to the same,” the airline said in a stock exchange filing.

The airline has large debt repayments due over December 2018 to March 2019 (Rs 1,700 crore), FY2020 (Rs 2,444.5 crore) and FY2021 (Rs 2,167.9 crore). Credit profile of the company continues to remain stretched, characterised by negative networth and high leverage.

In his letter to Etihad, Goyal said Jet Airways has secured the go-ahead from the aviation ministry to pledge its shares in Jet Privilege Pvt Ltd for securing the interim funding. Jet Airways holds 49.9 per cent stake in the loyalty programme, while the majority is with Etihad.

“I now look forward to your support and cooperation in saving the airline by an urgent fund infusion of Rs 750 crore by early next week, so that a matching contribution from banks is also disbursed, as per the resolution plan,” Goyal said in the letter.

Goyal had warned that if the fund infusion is not received at the earliest, it could even result in the “grounding” of the airline.

As part of a bank-led provisional resolution plan, the airline agreed to allot 11.4 crore shares at an aggregate value of Re 1 to the lenders’ consortium led by State Bank of India.

After the conversion, the lenders will own a significant stake in the carrier controlled by Naresh Goyal.

Advertising

The resolution plan allows the lending consortium to nominate members on the board. The company’s liquidity position is stressed, with operating losses, high debt levels and a negative networth.