Jet Airways crisis: Employees protest outside IGI airport over non-payment of salaries

A day after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was briefed on issues being faced by the debt-ridden Jet Airways,

the airline’s employees on Saturday protested outside Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, over non-payment of their salaries.

The employees, including pilots, flight attendants and ground staff, gathered outside Terminal 3, carrying banners that read ” Save Jet Airways, Save our future” and “Hear our cry, Let 9W fly”.

The beleaguered airline, which is flying just six-seven aircraft, has asked its lenders to grant some “interim funding”. The employees are expected to be paid their pending salaries once the fresh funding comes through. On Friday, the employees also held a silent march in Mumbai to protest against the non-payments.

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola had earlier said that the airline would fly just 6-7 aircraft on Saturday and Sunday. At its peak, the airline flew a 119-aircraft fleet. Meanwhile, the airline received six bids as the deadline for potential investors came to an end on Friday.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, had on Friday, directed authorities to review the issues concerning Jet Airways, which has been operating with less than 20 aircraft. The airline has extended the suspension of its international operations till next Monday due to severe liquidity issues.

The aviation company is facing the worst existential crisis in its over 25-year-old history. “Directed Secretary MoCA to review issues related to Jet Airways. Asked him to take necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety,” Prabhu tweeted.

The aviation secretary said, “Jet Airways is currently flying 11 aircraft, we have asked it to take into consideration issues of passengers.” The authorities have also been in talks with bankers for infusing capital in the airline and are likely to meet again on Monday for further discussions.

On March 25, Jet Airways’ board approved a resolution plan put forth by its consortium of bankers, which saw the lenders picking up controlling stake in Jet Airways, along with pumping in Rs 1,500 crore as an emergency measure to keep the airline afloat.