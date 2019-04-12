Jet Airways crisis: PMO calls urgent meeting to discuss airline’s situation

Amid uncertainty over the future of the debt-ridden Jet Airways, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is learnt to have called an urgent meeting to discuss the situation on Friday. The meeting is likely to be chaired by the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes hours after Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu directed officials to review issues concerning Jet Airways, which has been operating with less than 20 aircraft. “Directed Secretary MoCA to review issues related to Jet Airways. Asked him to take necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety,” Prabhu tweeted in the morning. The aviation secretary said, “Jet Airways is currently flying 11 aircraft; we have asked it to take into consideration issues of passengers.”

Earlier today, the airline extended the suspension of its international operations till next Monday due to severe liquidity issues. The aviation company is facing its worst existential crisis in its over 25-year-old history. Jet Airways representatives also met with bankers and put forth a demand for funds.

Incidentally, the stake sale bid invited by the SBI-led consortium of bankers, which manages the day-to-day operations of the airline, also closes by Friday, after being extended by two days. Airline founder Naresh Goyal, the UAE carrier Etihad Airways, Air Canada and the country’s national investment fund among others are reported to have submitted bids, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways’ ground staff also held demonstrations at Mumbai’s CSIA airport over the non-payment of salaries. “We are not holding a protest, we just want to know about our salaries. We have not received our salary. We are facing a lot of problems in our day to day life. We want clarity as to what is happening in the management,” the protesting staff demanded.

